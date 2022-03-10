4,838 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CCEP opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

