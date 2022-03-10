First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 597 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 368,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

