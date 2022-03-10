Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,629,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 154,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

