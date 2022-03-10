112,073 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,073 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 160,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

ITUB opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

