Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,442 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Constellium were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTM. Benchmark raised their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Constellium stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.10. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

