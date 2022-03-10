Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 430.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,438 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,945,000 after acquiring an additional 888,104 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,953 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.8% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,606,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,557,000 after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,561,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

