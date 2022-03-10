Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

