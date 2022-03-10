Diversified Trust Co Has $385,000 Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $902.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

