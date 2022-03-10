Insider Buying: Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) CFO Purchases 2,374 Shares of Stock

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:DH opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.
About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
