Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $45,865.47 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ariel Hurley sold 256 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $14,384.64.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,351,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,082,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

