Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $47,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth about $2,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Banner stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

