Michelle M. Sterling Acquires 1,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ APPS opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.
Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.