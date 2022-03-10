Michelle M. Sterling Acquires 1,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.