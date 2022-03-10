Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 20,934 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $48,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

MUR opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

