Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells $52,897.50 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $52,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KEX opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

