Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells $52,897.50 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $52,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
KEX opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.
Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.
