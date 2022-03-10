Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paragon 28 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

NYSE:FNA opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,251,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $6,647,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $12,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

