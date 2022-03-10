iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

