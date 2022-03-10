Comerica Bank Sells 15,911 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,911 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 469,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 400,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 132.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 314,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.54 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

