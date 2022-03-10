Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Ducommun stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

