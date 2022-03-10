Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a £151 ($197.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a £115 ($150.68) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £127.98 ($167.69).

SPX stock opened at £116.50 ($152.65) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($225.69). The company has a market cap of £8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £130.07 and a 200 day moving average of £148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 97.50 ($1.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

