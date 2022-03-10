Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $181.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $157.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.80.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $147.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

