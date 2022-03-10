FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $2,493,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.