Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,255 ($68.85).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,513.41 ($72.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £89.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,506.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,082.03.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.73), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($353.64).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

