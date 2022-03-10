Comerica Bank Has $2.76 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 570.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 98,440 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Boot Barn by 24.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Boot Barn by 114,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

