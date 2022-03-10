GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.62.

GPS opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. GAP’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

