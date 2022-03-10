BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

