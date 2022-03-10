Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 465,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

