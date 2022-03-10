Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,859 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Range Resources worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,377,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,532,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

