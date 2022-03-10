State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock opened at $275.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $307.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.