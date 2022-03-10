Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $805,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coherent by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of COHR stock opened at $257.44 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Coherent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.