Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,600 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,851,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,352,000 after purchasing an additional 791,553 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 29.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,348,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 996,521 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 342,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $58,515,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 2,699.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 484,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 466,858 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

