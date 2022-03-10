Analysts Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Target Price at $30.50

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

NYSE AZRE opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 63.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Azure Power Global by 926.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 35.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.