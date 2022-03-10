Analysts Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Target Price at $30.50

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
NYSE AZRE opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $32.82.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 63.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Azure Power Global by 926.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 35.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
