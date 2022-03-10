State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 620 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of ExlService worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 26.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $124.64 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

