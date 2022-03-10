IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after acquiring an additional 285,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $249.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.08. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

