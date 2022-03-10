State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 31,205 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $75,901,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after purchasing an additional 608,421 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

