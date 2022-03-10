Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $23.67

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms have commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.