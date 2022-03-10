Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $23.67

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Several research firms have commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
