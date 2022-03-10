Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.46. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $93,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,207,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $251.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.52. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $231.88 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

