Hoo Token (HOO) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hoo Token has a market cap of $108.23 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.14 or 0.06608845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,095.65 or 0.99947217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041892 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.