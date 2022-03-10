CCUniverse Hits Market Cap of $11,742.64 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $11,742.64 and $54.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008333 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 166% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UVUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.