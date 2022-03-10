Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 235 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 46,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $64.85 on Thursday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

