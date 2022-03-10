Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 77,621 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77,621 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 104.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.59%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

