BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 39,482 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of PGT Innovations worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGTI opened at $21.60 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.