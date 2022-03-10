Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 12,317 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

