Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 737 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,672 shares of company stock worth $4,442,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

