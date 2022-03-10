DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DV. Barclays dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 131.83. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $43,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $54,766,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $28,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

