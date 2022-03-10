DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DV. Barclays dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.47.
Shares of NYSE DV opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 131.83. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.
In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $43,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $54,766,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $28,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
