HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Trading 7.2% Higher

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.46. 46,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,916,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 188,186.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

