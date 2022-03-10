Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 360,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,915,783 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $8.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 120,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 300,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 100,956 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

