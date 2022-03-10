Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $7.45

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.25. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 526 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

