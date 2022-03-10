NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Up 10.1%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) rose 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 359,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,291,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get NOV alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NOV by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NOV by 118,927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.