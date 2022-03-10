eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. eHealth has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $6,244,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in eHealth by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in eHealth by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

