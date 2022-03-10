Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

HBIO stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.